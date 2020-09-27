Verlin Morris Baker
Keokuk - Verlin Morris Baker, 92, of Keokuk, IA died September 24, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Verlin was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War.
Verlin married Roberta Ann Seamster on November 25, 1954. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2011 in Mountain Home, AR.
Following his retirement from Keokuk School District in Keokuk, IA, he and his wife, Roberta, moved to Mountain Home, AR where Verlin remained unto 2018, when he moved back to Keokuk
Verlin was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Mountain Home, AR, the Camping RV Group and was Wagon Master at the Sambories. He was also a member of the Good Sam Club.
Verlin served as a volunteer at the Baxter Regional Memorial Hospital in Mountain Home for twenty-nine years and also volunteered as a driver for Hospice for two years.
Survivors include his daughter, Margaret Lefler of Hamilton, IL, and his son, Roger Baker of Chugiak, AK.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at the Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk. Burial with Military Rites will be held in the Keokuk National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Evangelical Free Church Youth Program.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
.