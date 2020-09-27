1/
Verlin Morris Baker
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verlin Morris Baker

Keokuk - Verlin Morris Baker, 92, of Keokuk, IA died September 24, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

Verlin was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Verlin married Roberta Ann Seamster on November 25, 1954. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2011 in Mountain Home, AR.

Following his retirement from Keokuk School District in Keokuk, IA, he and his wife, Roberta, moved to Mountain Home, AR where Verlin remained unto 2018, when he moved back to Keokuk

Verlin was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Mountain Home, AR, the Camping RV Group and was Wagon Master at the Sambories. He was also a member of the Good Sam Club.

Verlin served as a volunteer at the Baxter Regional Memorial Hospital in Mountain Home for twenty-nine years and also volunteered as a driver for Hospice for two years.

Survivors include his daughter, Margaret Lefler of Hamilton, IL, and his son, Roger Baker of Chugiak, AK.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at the Evangelical Free Church in Keokuk. Burial with Military Rites will be held in the Keokuk National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Evangelical Free Church Youth Program.

On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved