Mountain Home, Arkansas - Visitation for Virgil L. Cole of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be Monday, May 20, 2019, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Graveside Services for Virgil will be held at Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle, Illinois on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Virgil passed away May 17, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 92. He was born January 27, 1927, in Grand Ridge, Illinois, the son of Arthur and Clara Hess Cole. He married Betty Schabacker on November 1, 1958, in Rochelle,Illinois and worked for Country Mutual Insurance Co. Virgil was a U.S. Army Air Corp veteran of World War II. Virgil lived in Mountain Home since moving from Grand Ridge, Illinois, in 1992. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta. He had a great sense of humor and a love of animals, especially cats. Virgil is survived by his wife, Betty Cole of Mountain Home, AR; and a host of extended family, including many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two cats, Pat and Mike. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Arnold, Arthur, Orval, Wilford, Henry Cole; and two sisters, Eleanor Tucker and Lorraine Ring.