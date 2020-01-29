|
Virgil Dake
Mountain Home - Mr. Virgil Dake, age 84, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born September 28, 1935 in Glazier, Texas to Glen and Stella (Jamison) Dake. He was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, a member of the United Methodist Church, a 32nd degree Mason, a licensed electrician, engineer, and surveyor.
Virgil is survived by his lifetime partner Mary "Em" Morris of Mountain Home her daughter: Sondra Dailey; son: Rick Dailey, and 2 grandchildren; his 3 sons: Russell, Danny, and Michael; daughter: Elaine (Jim) Hand; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren of Texas; sister: Kahra Whistler of Arizona, and special friend Jack Colston. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife: Jeannie Sutton.
All services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020