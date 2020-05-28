Virgil Edward Bratton
Lakeview - Virgil Edward Bratton of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away May 23, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 92. He was born January 26, 1928, in Iron Mountain, MI, the son of Virgil C. and Nora M. Criel Bratton. He married Sandra Green on January 3, 1969, in Kenai, Alaska and worked as a Instrumentation Engineer for Kimberly Clark Corporation in Wisconsin and then transferred to Anderson, CA for a total of 19 years before joining Bechtel Corporation in 1968. This career took he and his family all over the United States as well as Puerto Rico, Canada and Algeria before he retired in 1995 to Anacortes, Washington where he enjoyed salmon fishing on the Puget Sound. He enjoyed flying, hunting and fishing. Virgil served his country both in the Navy and the Army.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Bratton, of Lakeview, AR; son, Tony (Janice) Bratton, of White Bear Lake, MN; daughter, Chelli (Terry) Bratton Seefried of Galt, CA; son, David (Carol) Bratton, of Burlington, WA and daughter, Kymberlee Bratton, of Arizona; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Noleen Lavarnway, of Kingsford, MI and sister-in-law, Irene Bratton, of Niagara, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Shermon Bratton and son, Theodore Bratton.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 28 to May 30, 2020.