Virgil Edward Bratton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil Edward Bratton

Lakeview - Virgil Edward Bratton of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away May 23, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 92. He was born January 26, 1928, in Iron Mountain, MI, the son of Virgil C. and Nora M. Criel Bratton. He married Sandra Green on January 3, 1969, in Kenai, Alaska and worked as a Instrumentation Engineer for Kimberly Clark Corporation in Wisconsin and then transferred to Anderson, CA for a total of 19 years before joining Bechtel Corporation in 1968. This career took he and his family all over the United States as well as Puerto Rico, Canada and Algeria before he retired in 1995 to Anacortes, Washington where he enjoyed salmon fishing on the Puget Sound. He enjoyed flying, hunting and fishing. Virgil served his country both in the Navy and the Army.

Virgil is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Bratton, of Lakeview, AR; son, Tony (Janice) Bratton, of White Bear Lake, MN; daughter, Chelli (Terry) Bratton Seefried of Galt, CA; son, David (Carol) Bratton, of Burlington, WA and daughter, Kymberlee Bratton, of Arizona; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Noleen Lavarnway, of Kingsford, MI and sister-in-law, Irene Bratton, of Niagara, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Shermon Bratton and son, Theodore Bratton.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved