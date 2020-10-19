Virginia Ivon Wiles
Independence, MO - Virginia Ivon Wiles, 95, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. She was born June 1, 1925 to W.H. and Mary Lee (Barton) Caststeel in Buford, AR.
Virginia graduated from Cotter High School in Cotter, AR. She spent several years in health care, working as a care giver and nursing aide. Virginia also spent some time in the retail industry. She enjoyed watching Game Shows on T.V.
Survived by her daughter, Clydith (Noe) Carnahan of Napoleon, MO; grandchildren, Lanette (Kytle) Remery and husband Mark of Youngsville, NC, Heith Carnahan and his girlfriend Brandy Seagroves of Kansas City, KS, Neil Carnahan and his wife Suener of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandson, Tyler Remery and his wife Sarah of Archdale, NC; a great-great granddaughter on the way; several nieces and nephews. Virginia is preceded in death by three previous spouses, Clyde Noe, Chester Parrott, Clarence Wiles; daughter, Glenda (Ivens) Perrigo; parents, W.H. and Mary Lee Caststeel; siblings, Ernest Caststeel, Menard Caststeel, Jewell Livingston, Katie McMunn; son-in-law, Gary Carnahan.
A private family viewing will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery in Mountain Home, AR. In lieu of flowers Virginia's family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Saint Luke's Hospice House. Memories of Virginia and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
.