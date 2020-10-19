1/1
Virginia Ivon Wiles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Ivon Wiles

Independence, MO - Virginia Ivon Wiles, 95, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. She was born June 1, 1925 to W.H. and Mary Lee (Barton) Caststeel in Buford, AR.

Virginia graduated from Cotter High School in Cotter, AR. She spent several years in health care, working as a care giver and nursing aide. Virginia also spent some time in the retail industry. She enjoyed watching Game Shows on T.V.

Survived by her daughter, Clydith (Noe) Carnahan of Napoleon, MO; grandchildren, Lanette (Kytle) Remery and husband Mark of Youngsville, NC, Heith Carnahan and his girlfriend Brandy Seagroves of Kansas City, KS, Neil Carnahan and his wife Suener of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandson, Tyler Remery and his wife Sarah of Archdale, NC; a great-great granddaughter on the way; several nieces and nephews. Virginia is preceded in death by three previous spouses, Clyde Noe, Chester Parrott, Clarence Wiles; daughter, Glenda (Ivens) Perrigo; parents, W.H. and Mary Lee Caststeel; siblings, Ernest Caststeel, Menard Caststeel, Jewell Livingston, Katie McMunn; son-in-law, Gary Carnahan.

A private family viewing will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery in Mountain Home, AR. In lieu of flowers Virginia's family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Saint Luke's Hospice House. Memories of Virginia and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyers Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved