Lakeview, Arkansas - On Monday, March 25th, 2019, Virginia Ofner of Lakeview, Arkansas, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 77. She was born December 17, 1941, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Lillian Meka Barcz.



Virginia, along with her older sister Barbara and twin sister Judy, grew up in the Milwaukee area together having fun ice skating, going to the picture shows and generally causing mischief. In October of 1968 Virginia married her husband Larry and moved to New Berlin, WI where they raised their two children Leslie and Carl in a home filled with love and laughter.



Throughout her life Virginia worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for several companies in the Milwaukee area. After retirement Virginia and Larry settled in the Lakeview. Arkansas area to enjoy better weather and making new friends. Virginia was a special, loving and giving woman to her family and friends. Spending time Lego building and traveling with her grandson John made Virginia very happy. She also enjoyed many social outings including her regular Bunko games and lunches with the Bad Girls Club and the Red Hat Ladies. Virginia always made everyone smile and laugh with her wonderful sense of humor. Virginia loved crafting and made many lovely quilts. However, hand making beautiful cards was her special talent. Virginia spent many hours a year creating very unique and gorgeous cards for her family and friends. It was a treat to receive a card from Virginia. She always made the recipient feel special by just seeing the time and detailed work she put in to those cards. Virginia was a loving wife, a giving mother, an amazing grandmother and a beautiful person. Memories of her laughter and generous nature will fill our hearts forever. She will be missed.



Virginia is survived by her husband, Lawrence Ofner of Lakeview, AR; daughter, Leslie (RobertHoelzl) Ofner of New Berlin, WI; son, Carl (Sara) Ofner of Janesville, WI; sisters, Judith (James) Springsteen of East Troy, WI, and Barbara Liebnow of Port Washington, WI; and her grandson, John Hoelzl.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Private family services and burial will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas.