Vivian Adele Jarabek



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Vivian Adele Jarabek of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 1:30 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Richard Crawford officiating. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Vivian passed away October 31, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 73. She was born October 22, 1946, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Martin M. and Edith Adele Fleming Jarabek. Vivian learned early in life to trust Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. She learned many Bible verses and listened daily to Bible reading on tape. Vivian moved to Mountain Home from Hobart, Indiana, in 1963. As a young adult, she moved to Union Grove, Wisconsin, to live and work at Shepherd's Home and School. She loved being known as Aunt Vivian to her eight nieces and nephews. At the age of 60, she retired to Arkansas. She was a member of East Side Baptist Church. She loved to bake and when she was able, she excelled speed-walking in the Special Olympics. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Pastor Harvey and Virginia Seehusen of Gassville for their years of pastoral ministry to Vivian. Vivian is survived by her two sisters, Millie (Doug) Rockafellow of Mountain Home, AR and Betty (Paul) Jackson of Huxley, IA; nieces and nephews, Leslie Webster of East Moline, IL, Meredith Rockafellow of Simpsonville, SC, Michelle Rockafellow of Simpsonville, SC, Sarita (Jeffrey) Penrod of Haifa, Israel, Alicia (Troy) Dowden of Ames, IA, Martin Kellem (Candice) of Mountain Home, AR, Randy (Brandi) Kellem of Midway, AR, and Jonathan (Jayleen) Jackson of Baxter, MN; many great-nieces, great-nephews; and cousins, John (Joan) Fleming, Rick Fleming, Paul Jarabek, and Jan Crowe. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Edith Marie Jarabek Kellem. Memorials may be made to Gideon's International or Good Samaritan Village. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019