Vivian Sue Knight



Mountain Home - Mrs. Vivian Sue Knight, age 76, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born August 12,1943 in Oakland, Arkansas to Eugene and Stella Marie (McCracken) Hightower.



Mrs. Sue Knight worked at KTLO Classic Hits and the Boot for almost 40 years. She served on the Citizens Fidelity Insurance Department Board of Directors for over 20 years. She was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church. Sue was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and most and above all time spent with her family.



Sue Knight is survived by her husband Bob Knight of the home, daughter Heather Loftis (Chris) of Mountain Home, two grandchildren, Mia Loftis and Jordan Zane Loftis, one brother, Roger Hightower (Valerie) of Conway and many other family and close friends. She will truly be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Robert Jordan Knight, two sisters, Betty Brannon and JoAnn Hightower.



Gathering of Friends will be 1:00PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Roller Funeral Home Chapel with a Memorial service to follow at 2:00PM in the Roller Funeral Chapel with Jeff Quick officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020