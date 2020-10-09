1/1
WaDyne West-Littlewood

Lebanon - WaDyne West-Littlewood, 77, Lebanon, Missouri, passed away at 5:10 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at University Hospital, Columbia, Missouri.

She was born February 12, 1943, at Wichita, Kansas, to Woodrow Wilson Smith and Dorothy Smith. On January 18, 1994, she was married in Hawaii to Daniel Robert Littlewood, who preceded her in death May 29, 2005. She enjoyed traveling, nature, outdoors, flowers and plants. She was a good seamstress and cook.

She is survived by two children, Denia Russell and husband, Matthew, Lebanon, Missouri and David (Michael) West and wife, Natasha, Bakersfield, Missouri; three grandchildren, Dalton Russell, Dylan Russell and Lane West; one brother, Darrell McFarland and wife, Patsy, Rogersville, Missouri; five sisters, Francine Williams, Tecumseh, Missouri, Kay Grayham, Bakersfield, Missouri, Kathy Lally and husband, Terry, Bakersfield, Missouri, Karen Skiver and husband, Larry, Mountain Home, Arkansas and Karla Smith-Lally, Bakersfield, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents and husband preceded her in death.

Mrs. Littlewood will lie in state from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.




Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
