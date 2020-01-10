Walter Alfred Dickhaus



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Walter Alfred Dickhaus of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Randall Dunn officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at the funeral home.



Walter passed away January 9, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa, at the age of 84. He was born December 3, 1935, in Melrose, Minnesota, the son of Joseph and Mary Hertzog Dickhaus. He married Mercy Villanueva on September 10, 1978, in Yuba City, California and was a Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and veteran of the Vietnam War. Walter lived in Mountain Home since moving from Yuba City, California since 2003. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3246 and Alley-White American Legion Post #52. He was a sports fanatic and loved to watch his great-grandkids play baseball, softball and soccer. He loved spending time with his family. He was a very giving man. He enjoyed fishing and being in his boat. He also enjoyed traveling, visiting various National Parks and visiting his family in Minnesota.



Walter is survived by his daughter, Mary (Randall) Dunn of Gassville, AR; brother, Richard (Pat) Dickhaus of Melrose, MN; three grandsons, Rowan (Rochelle) Dunn of Mountain Home, AR, Ryan (Adrianne) Dunn of Madison, MS and Rodney (Ann Marie) Dunn of Bryant, AR; four great-grandchildren, Olivia Dunn, Kayden Dunn, Landry Dunn and Yaites Dunn and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and four sisters, Rita Massman, Betty Kantor, Lorraine Borgerding and Erma Poepping.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Rowan Dunn, Ryan Dunn, Rodney Dunn, Randall Dunn, Josh Willard and Pete Ross as pallbearers.



Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United Air Force Honor Guards.



Memorials may be made to , .



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020