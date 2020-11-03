Walter Martin



Bull Shoals - Walter Martin, age 41 of Bull Shoals, Arkansas passed away October 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.



Walter was born on May 4, 1979 to the late Roger Martin and Vicki Szaraburak. He was a longtime resident of the area and had been employed at Wal-Mart as an auto technician and at ranger boats in Flippin. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Flippin. Walter enjoyed hunting, working on cars, taking his kids fishing and really just spending time with his children; his family was his number one priority; some of the best times were spent playing board games with his family. He also enjoyed grilling and inviting over family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Jenny Martin of the home; one son, Mason Martin; three daughters: Keisha Martin, Shiloh Martin and Zaira Martin and one brother Samuel Martin.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church in Flippin, Arkansas on November 5, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm.



Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Flippin, with Bro. Aaron Lindsay officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery near Flippin.



Services are by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.













