Wanda Gray

Summit - Wanda Lee Gray (McEntire), 84, of Summit passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas. A visitation will be held at the Yellville Park Pavilion from 12:00 P.M.-2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 6th, with a funeral service to immediately follow. Wanda will be laid to rest at the Bruno Cemetery.
Wanda, also known as "Grandma" to most, was born in Bruno, Arkansas on May 31, 1936, to Russell and Eardie McEntire. She was a beautiful woman with a heart of gold and a smile that could light up a room. Wanda never met a stranger, and if she did, they weren't a stranger for long. In her working days, Wanda was an LPN and once owned a local daycare that allowed her to help raise many of her grandchildren. Wanda enjoyed cooking and made the best chocolate gravy and biscuits! She was an avid traveler and loved to take road trips with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every Sunday, Wanda could be found in the same pew at the First Assembly of God Church in Yellville, Arkansas where she also worked with the women's ministry. She was also a former member of the Red Hat Society.
Wanda is survived by her three children: daughter, Jo Johnson (Jerry) of Bentonville, AR; daughter, Janie (Rob) Pugsley of Summit, AR, and son Buddy (Sam) Rodgers of Belton, Missouri; ten grandchildren: Becky (Jason) Russell, Aaron (Mardella) Still, Russell Still, Darrell Still, Kristi (Veral) Noland, Amanda (Daniel) DeGrella, Toby (Dani) Pugsley, Shane (Sarah) Pugsley, Carl (Jennifer) Rodgers II, and William (Jennifer) Rodgers; twenty-one great-grandchildren; two sisters Edith (Gerry) Korcheck and Betty Scott; a multitude of nieces and nephews and numerous loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Aaron Still; late husband, Jim Gray; son, Randy Still; and brothers, Dail McEntire and Dane McEntire.
Arrangements are by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Building Fund at the First Assembly of God Church in Yellville, Arkansas: 701 N. Panther Avenue, Yellville, AR, 72687.
