Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Wanda Joyce Herrold Obituary
Wanda Tucker Herrold

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Wanda Tucker Herrold of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Mr. Ronn Ricks officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Wanda passed away February 9, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 92. She was born January 20, 1927, in Norfork, Arkansas, the daughter of Edward and Goldie Key Moser. She married Robert Herrold in Mountain Home and worked for Baxter Lab. She was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling, and spending time with her grandchildren. Wanda is survived by her son, Larry (Earlene) Tucker of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Glenda (Bryan) Melton of Springdale, AR; four grandchildren, Teressa Tremalgio, Danny Comfert, Tammy Freeman, and Greg McDonald; eleven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Brenda Comfert; and two sisters, Maxine Reppell and Veda Hughes. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019
