Wanda Lee Calico Kent



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Wanda Lee Calico Kent, 91, passed away December 3, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born April 27, 1928 to Zula Lee McElhaney Calico and Aruel Edmond Calico in Clifty, Arkansas, both of whom predeceased her.



She taught several years in the Springdale School System where she started the Speech Therapy program in 1965 and also supervised students from the Speech & Hearing Clinic at the University of Arkansas.



Wanda worked doing speech therapy in the Counseling and Guidance Center in Fort Smith, then with the Arkansas Dept. of Education and finally, in Special Education in Little Rock, Arkansas.



Wanda and C.N. Kent, Jr of Mountain Home, Arkansas were married in 1978 where they lived until his death in 2000. Following C.N.'s death, Wanda returned to Fayetteville, Arkansas.



Wanda is survived by her son, Bob Farmer (Laura) of British Columbia; two grandsons, Travis Bell and Cody Bell; great-grandchildren Nicolas, T.J., Cody Lee, Cadence, Cash and KyLee; two step-daughters, Barbie Graham (Dale) and Carolyn Kent (Lynn); Barbie's two children, Nicole Vaccarella (Dana) and their two daughters, Samantha and Alea; Kent Graham (Christy). Also, a half-sister, Jonnie Bell Spinks (Keith).



She was predeceased by her husband, C. N. Kent: her daughter, Carolyn Farmer and her grandson, Clayton Bell.



A Memorial Service will be held at Brashear's Funeral Home Chapel, Huntsville, Arkansas, on December 17, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. with private interment. Arrangements in Huntsville are handled by Brashear's Funeral Home. Local arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 14, 2019