Wanda Louise Woodell



67, Marble Falls



Wanda Louise Woodell (Fletcher) passed away on Saturday, May 30 (2020).



She was the daughter of Willard Bill Fletcher, of Buford, and Mary Eva Lane, of Harrison.



Wanda loved puzzles and old westerns.



She was very proud of her grandchildren and new great-grandson. She was declared cancer free on May 14.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Woodell; her son Gregory Lyn Boyd; her sister, Ronda Cummings; her mother, Mary Lane; and her beloved dog, Buddy.



She is survived by daughter, Kerri Ann Mayhall; grandson, Timothy Skyler Pratt; granddaughter, Kara McKayla McElroy, and great-grandson, Ryker Lee McElroy; sisters, Glenda Henderson, of Harrison, and Sherlyn Ricketts, of Harrison; brother, Roger Fletcher, of Mountain Home; as well as a wealth of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Morton Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to House of Hope or the Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store