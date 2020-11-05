1/1
Wanda Sanders
Wanda Sanders

Mountain Home - Wanda Lee Sanders, 77, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Wanda was born July 19, 1943 in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late B.F. "Pete" and Gladys (Grant) Rhoads. She was a wonderful loving mother and homemaker. Wanda enjoyed quilting, crafts and gardening. She is preceded in passing by her parents; husband, Gene Sanders; daughter, Sherrie Sanders; two brothers, Keith and Benny Rhoads; sister, Delcie Woelbing; a grandson, Stephen Sanders and two infant great granddaughters, Anna Lee Sanders and Blythe Elise Sanders.

Wanda is survived by one son, Darrell Sanders; two daughters, Lisa Sanders and Anita (George) Pannell all of Mountain Home, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kristie (Richard) Harrison, Chris (Sara) Sanders, Matt (Carol) Sanders, Alex (Shayna) Pannell, Ashley Corkin, Kendra Sanders and Samatha Russell; three sisters, Linda Miller, Sue (Del) Seay and Pam (Mike) Martin all of Harrison, Arkansas; seven great grandchildren and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A private family viewing will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:30 -11:00 a.m., with a public memorial service starting at 11:00 a.m., at the Conner Family Funeral Home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center in the name of Wanda Sanders.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
