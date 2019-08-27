Warren David Roberts



Mountain Home - Warren David "Dave" Roberts, age 76, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away at his home on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1943 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Warren Wallace and Evie Eulah (Lance) Roberts.



He joined the United States Army in 1966 and served our country in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969. He married the love of his life, Lola Sue (Uchtman) Roberts, on December 12, 1970 and spent 47 wonderful years together, until her passing on June 16, 2018. He was a skilled tile contractor, owning his own tile business in Mountain Home since 1970. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, listening to and playing music, dancing, a weekend at a casino and most of all time spent at family gatherings and visiting with friends. He had the ability and knowledge to "create something out of nothing" that always turned out neat.



He is survived by three daughters: Kim (Jeff) Nash of Gainesville, Missouri, Jill Neal of Mountain Home, Tiffany (Denton) Chipps of Mountain Home , one son, Eric (Christy) Neal of Mountain Home; nine grandchildren: Lacie (AJ) Nash-Reynolds, Taler (Cheyenne) Nash, Blu Hines, Lindsay (Eric) Hopper, Wil Neal, Colton (Kendra) and Cortland Neal, Sydney and Zoey Chipps; ten great-grandchildren: Caroline Smith, Benson and Luke Hopper, Taila and Bailee Hines, Brantley, Rowan, and Lola Nash, and Lydia and Landry Neal; two sisters: Betty (Freddie) Crownover of Gassville and Susie Comfert of Mountain Home. Also surviving are loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of long time friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents; one brother, Larry Dale Roberts, one sister in law Mildred (Uchtman) Seay, two brothers in-law, John Comfert and Roy Parton; one nephew, Chuck Harris, and grandson William Ed Neal.



Visitation will be held 11:30 - 1:00PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home with A Celebration of Life to follow at 1:00PM in the Roller Funeral Home Chapel with Sonny Sharp officiating. Interment will follow in Baxter Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook; www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 27, 2019