Wayne Willett
Mountain Home - Wayne Lawrence Willett, 63 of Mountain Home, AR, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020 after encountering a foe that was as tough as he was. That foe was cancer. Even that foe went down with him.
No services are planned. A memorial has been established at: Findagrave.com/memorial/216844639/Wayne-Lawrence-Willett
.
He was born in Mountain Home, AR, on Sept. 18th, 1957. He graduated from Flippin High School in 1975.
Wayne was a Block Mason for most of his life. He was self-employed locally and worked on big jobs while away. He spent many years working and living in the Fort Meyers, FL, area. He took great pride in his work and always did the job right. He lived his life his way and if you don't remember him, it's probably because you never met him. That's because he would have left you laughing, crying, insulted, confused or bleeding. Most people were laughing though. He loved life in the Ozarks, music with family and friends, fast cars, racing, good humor, and practical jokes. He loved drinking beer and feared nothing and nobody. He loved Jesus Christ and spent 30 years studying the bible. He was a living contradiction who could be hard to love, but in the end, we all realize that we did love him greatly and he will be missed immensely! As he often said at the end of a phone call; "waving the hand from the Ozark Mountains". Godspeed!
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Beatrice Willett of Mountain Home.
He is survived in death by his two brothers Donald (Linda) of Flippin and Darrell (Judy) of Greenwood, AR, daughter Sarah Burns of Jacksonville, FL, Sons Grant Errickson of Chicago, IL, and Caleb Woodell of Mountain Home and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Kirby Funeral and Cremation Services, 600 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653, www.kirbyandfamily.com
.