Wendell Weltzien
Mountain Home - Wendell H. Weltzien, 95, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on March 19, 2020. Born in Elgin, Illinois in December 1924, Mr. Weltzien liven in Huntley, Illinois for 67 years before moving to Mountain Home. After graduation from Huntley High School, he volunteered for the Army Air Force in March of 1943. While in service, he attended Michigan State University. Following a medical discharge, he attended Bryant & Stratten Business College in Chicago.
With his Father, he operated the International Harvester Business in Huntley for 13 years. In 1956, he built and managed Bowl Hi Lanes and after selling this business in 1975, he retired for a short time. He next built the Weltzien Country Store with his Wife, Mary, and Sister, Ann Gill. This business was sold in 1986 and Mr. Weltzien retired to Mountain Home where he enjoyed estate sales, auctions, and garage sales.
The Weltzien family is the oldest family in Huntley, having arrived from Germany in 1842. Members of the family owned a farm on Coyne station road. The Family owned other companies that served the area until 1986.
A member of the old Huntley Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a Park District Commissioner and was the oldest member of the Huntley American Legion Home, Post #673 having joined in 1944.
Wendell is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Esther (Spangard) Weltzien and his first wife, Mary Williams of Perdue, Saskatchewan, Canada who died in 1982. He is survived by his wife, Renate (Kerski) Weltzien of Hamburg, Germany and Chicago who he married in 1987. Other survivors include his children: John (Angie), of Wellington, Florida, Scott of Naples, Florida, Sue (Michael) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Russ (Tracey) of Parrish, Florida; grandchildren: Ashely Smidebush, Tyler Vonderheide, Stephanie Weltzien, Haley Weltzien, Hannah Weltzien; great-grandchildren: Arlo Smidebush and Alastair Smidebush, and his sister Ann Gill-Arthur (Paul) of Niles, Illinois.
All services will be private. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Mountain Home - Wendell H. Weltzien, 95, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on March 19, 2020. Born in Elgin, Illinois in December 1924, Mr. Weltzien liven in Huntley, Illinois for 67 years before moving to Mountain Home. After graduation from Huntley High School, he volunteered for the Army Air Force in March of 1943. While in service, he attended Michigan State University. Following a medical discharge, he attended Bryant & Stratten Business College in Chicago.
With his Father, he operated the International Harvester Business in Huntley for 13 years. In 1956, he built and managed Bowl Hi Lanes and after selling this business in 1975, he retired for a short time. He next built the Weltzien Country Store with his Wife, Mary, and Sister, Ann Gill. This business was sold in 1986 and Mr. Weltzien retired to Mountain Home where he enjoyed estate sales, auctions, and garage sales.
The Weltzien family is the oldest family in Huntley, having arrived from Germany in 1842. Members of the family owned a farm on Coyne station road. The Family owned other companies that served the area until 1986.
A member of the old Huntley Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a Park District Commissioner and was the oldest member of the Huntley American Legion Home, Post #673 having joined in 1944.
Wendell is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Esther (Spangard) Weltzien and his first wife, Mary Williams of Perdue, Saskatchewan, Canada who died in 1982. He is survived by his wife, Renate (Kerski) Weltzien of Hamburg, Germany and Chicago who he married in 1987. Other survivors include his children: John (Angie), of Wellington, Florida, Scott of Naples, Florida, Sue (Michael) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Russ (Tracey) of Parrish, Florida; grandchildren: Ashely Smidebush, Tyler Vonderheide, Stephanie Weltzien, Haley Weltzien, Hannah Weltzien; great-grandchildren: Arlo Smidebush and Alastair Smidebush, and his sister Ann Gill-Arthur (Paul) of Niles, Illinois.
All services will be private. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.