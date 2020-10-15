1/1
Willa May Wagoner
1948 - 2020
Willa May Wagoner

Mountain Home - Willa May Wagoner, 72, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Mountain Home. She was born on March 13, 1948, to Elmer Rufus and Ruby Gail (Acklin) Cobb in Buford, Arkansas.

Willa worked as a laundry supervisor for 17 years at Gassville and Twin Lakes Nursing Center.

She enjoyed hunting for arrowheads, fishing, traveling but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons: Sammy and Bobby Baker; four daughters: Sandy Baker, Bonnie Bennett (Ray), Annette Shockey (Rodney), Tammy Spears (Lynn); brother: Billy Cobb; two sisters: Bonnie Vaughn and Faye Clark; 14 grandchildren: Matthew, Michael, Ashley, Cody, Amber, Tristin, Sandra, Kesha, Susie, Kayla, Derek, Ryan, Katlynn, Christopher Leon and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Wagoner; parents, Elmer and Ruby Cobb, brothers: Wilkes Cobb, Junior Cobb and Michael Cobb; and sister, Virginia Cobb.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home.

Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks before entering.

Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Roller Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
