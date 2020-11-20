Willeane Alta (Wilsey) Sperry Schave
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Willeane Alta (Wilsey) Sperry Schave of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home at the age of 87. She was born on February 25, 1933 in Keokuk, Iowa to parents Guymon (Dutch) Wilsey and May (Johnson) Wilsey. She graduated from Keokuk High School in 1950 and Western Illinois University-Macomb in 1954 where she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. She worked as a substitute teacher at United Township High School in East Moline, Illinois. WIlleane enjoyed music, dancing, socializing, serving veterans, and she especially loved visits with friends and family. She married Eddie Joe Sperry in an elaborate ceremony in Keokuk on August 3, 1952. Together they had four daughters: Denise, Rheta, Margo, and Andrea. Eddie Joe preceded her in death in 1992. Willeane married Vergil Schave in East Moline on March 20, 1999. Vergil preceded her in death in 2003. Willeane was a 50+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Rose Chapter of Colona, Illinois, a 50+ year member of the Amvets Ladies auxiliary (state president 1966-67), and an auxiliary member of the Marine Corps League, American Legion, DAV, and the VFW. She is survived by her sister, Lila Kimball of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, three daughters: Denise (David) LaBatt of Pekin, Illinois, Margo Sperry of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Andrea McBride of Mountain Home, Arkansas, three grandchildren: Kristopher (Stephanie) Sperry of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Michelle (Brian) Tomlinson of Pekin, Illinois, and Corey Mills of Pekin, Illinois, two step-grandchildren, Tricia New of Pekin, Illinois, and Tammy (John) Hollister of JBSA Lackland, Texas, and twenty great-grandchildren: Daegan, Trevin, Krisandra, Kirsi, Kai, and Silas Sperry, Adalynn and Cailynn Clonts, Alexia, Brian, and Vaylen Tomlinson, Samantha New, Connor and Kathryn Haley, JJ and Jessica Hollister, Belicia and Jorge Gutierrez, RaeLynn Mills, and Jaiden Kiebler. Willeane was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, a daughter (Rheta Sperry), and two grandchildren (Aaron Mills and Amy McBride). Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 on Tuesday, November 24 at VanHoe Funeral Home in East Moline, Illinois. Due to Covid restrictions, masks will be required and state guidelines will be recognized. Gravesite services will be private at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery in Moline, Illinois. Streaming video of the services will be made available for those unable to attend. Flowers or memorial gifts for the family may be sent to VanHoe Funeral Home in East Moline, Illinois. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
