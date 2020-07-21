William Brandon Padgett
Mountain Home - William Brandon Padgett of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 19, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 43. He was born July 11, 1977, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the son of Harry and Pamela Holstein Padgett. He married Angie Dodge on June 9, 2000 at Mansfield, Arkansas. He was dedicated to Baxter Healthcare as a Mechanical Engineer and was proud of all the employees that he worked with. Brandon lived in Mountain Home since moving from Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2000 after receiving his engineering degree from the University of Arkansas. He loved sharing the lake life with friends and family, sky skiing, surfing, swimming and fishing. He was passionate about The Bomb Squad and all the kids (chumps) he had the honor to mentor. He was always the life of the party just wanting to make people laugh and have a good time. His newest hobby and passion was pickle ball. He loved the people he played with as much as he loved the game. But above all else was his kids, he worked hard everyday to provide for them and to teach them how to have a life they could be proud of.
Brandon is survived by his wife, Angie Padgett of Mountain Home, AR; his three children, Faith Ann Marie, Zachary Nial and Trinity Laken; mother, Pamela Padgett and her husband Ronnie Morton of Alma, AR; brother, Joshua Padgett and wife Shelby and their children Luke and Hannah of Azle, TX; two nieces, Breanna and Sasha Mires, cousin, Bridget Jones and her husband Mark and their children Lillian and Dillon Jones of Mansfield, TX; father and mother-in-law, Freda and J.C. Wilson of Fort Smith, AR and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Padgett; paternal grandparents, Bonnie and Jay Bona and maternal grandparents, Willy and Dolly Holstein.
A Celebration of Life for Brandon will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 24, 2020, at East Side Baptist Church, with Pastor Scott Speer officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Memorials may be made to the Bomb Squad in care of the Science and Technology Group at the Mountain Home High School, 500 Bomber Blvd., Mountain Home, AR 72653 or www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=4WXG9KQE5SBZC
