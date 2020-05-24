William D. Kerr



Lakeview, AR - A Memorial Service for William D. Kerr of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be 11am, Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Bull Shoals Presbyterian Church with Reverend Jami Scott officiating.



William passed away May 22, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 78. He was born June 10, 1941, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Herbert and Helen Heath Kerr. He married Mary Sipple 59 years ago and worked as a Administration Specialist for over 20 years as a member of the United States Air Force. William lived in Lakeview since moving from Colorado Springs, CO in 2004. He was a member of the Member of the Bull Shoals Presbyterian Church, the American Legion, and the Retired Enlisted Association. He loved to play golf and fish. William is survived by his wife, Mary Kerr of Lakeview, AR; son, David Scott Kerr; daughters, Sandra (Kevin) McCaffery and Kimberly (Troy Cowden) Kerr of Colorado Springs, CO; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley.



Military Honors will be provided by the United State Air Force Honors Team and Hoevel-Barnett Post 1341.



Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Bull Shoals .



