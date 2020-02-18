|
William Dale Couch, 85, of Elizabeth, AR passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. He was born March 18, 1934 in Brookland, AR to Jessie Lee and Gurthie Nelms Couch. Dale worked at General Electric until retirement, but his passion was restoring and selling cars. He was of the Methodist belief. Dale also enjoyed being at the lake. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Merl Couch.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Peggy Sue Rupard Couch; five daughters, Candy Carter, Debbie (Mel) Coleman, Linda (Scott) Parker, Darlene (Lee) Simpkins and Margaret (Delbert) Bailey; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Davis, Nick Coleman, Andrea Bailey, Tanner Coleman, Lindsey French, Andy Parker and Taylor Parker; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were Wednesday at Pine Log Cemetery in Brookland with Delbert Bailey officiating.
Butch Rupard, Mel Coleman, Scott Parker, Delbert Bailey, Lee Simpkins and David Nelms served as pallbearers. Jerry Koster, Gene Williams, Dean Williams, Bill Patterson and Dean Gibson served as honorary pallbearers.
Arrangements by Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020