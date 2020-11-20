1/1
William DeVries
William DeVries

Mountain Home - William "Bill" H. DeVries, 81, was called to his heavenly home on November 19, 2020. Bill was born on March 28, 1939 in East Dubuque, Il to John and Helen (Wilkins) DeVries. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John and two sisters, Glora Kunz and Marion Kelly. After graduating from East Dubuque High School, Bill joined the United States Air Force and played basketball for the Lackland Base team. He was sent to Yokota Air Force Base in Japan and served as an Administrative Clerk. Upon his honorable discharge in 1960, Bill pursued a career in the medical field, serving as an X-Ray Technician and ultimately settling in sales/marketing of medical supplies and equipment. Bill spent most of his life in Joliet, Il and was an active member of the community, serving in Kiwanis Club, Boys/Girls Club and the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he served in numerous capacities at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Upon his retirement in 2006, he relocated to Mountain Home, Arkansas where he joined Redeemer Lutheran Church and taught Bible class, served as an usher, communion assistant and reader.

Bill married the love of his life, Adele (Friedlein) on April 22, 1961. Bill and Adele knew each other since they were two years old, having grown up living across the street from one another. They were blessed with four great children: Courtney (married to Ron Roberts), Joel (married to Medra), Christina (married to Joe Boucher), and Kyle (married to Laura). Bill and Adele were also grandparents to 11 grandchildren, Corey, Emily, Brittany, Alyson, Samantha, Ashley, Kaylyn, Daniel, Taylor, Abigail and Connor; 7 great-grandchildren, Charles, Benjamin, Adele, Ronald, Sophie, Scarlett and Joseph. Being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather was one of the greatest joys of Bill's life. He was an avid golfer and passed along his love of the game to his children. He enjoyed many rounds with his mens groups and family. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, laugh and his welcoming personality.

A public service will be held at redeemer Lutheran Church, 312 West North Street, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A private burial service for immediate family will follow at Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the Good Samaritan Society, 300 Good Samaritan Drive, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
