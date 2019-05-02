William Elder



Bull Shoals - William Franklin Elder, 83, of Bull Shoals, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska September 10, 1935 to the late Frank and Leereefee (Noel) Elder. In May of 1979 he married Diana Fay Thornberry. In his career as a petroleum producer, he harvested oil and natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Illinois. His claim to fame was finding a 30 oil well field while wild catting in Illinois. For 22 years he managed a big game hunting lodge in the mountains of Colorado, harvesting over 700 elk. William also authored a cookbook featuring recipes from his own and his mother's cooking. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Diana Fay Elder and his first wife, Helen ; 2 sons, William Elder (Teresa) of Denver, Colorado and Terry Lee Elder (Vickie) of Omaha, Nebraska; a daughter, Katie Holland (Jesse) of Flippin, Arkansas, 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and his faithful companions, Babe and Jack.



He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Russell Elder and Gerald Redding and a nephew, Ronnie Redding. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



