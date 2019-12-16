Services
William Eugene "Gene" Woodiel Jr.


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Eugene "Gene" Woodiel Jr. Obituary
William "Gene" Eugene Woodiel Jr.

Florida - William Eugene "Gene" Woodiel Jr., formerly of Florida and Massachusetts, was born in 1955 and passed away December 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kate Terry; father, William "Bill" (Mary Lou) Woodiel Sr.; sisters: Laura (George) Ryan, Dr. Kay Woodiel, Charlotte (Joe) Mraz, nephews: Jesse, Jake, Colin, and Casey, as well as Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

He will be missed and remembered for his love, laughter, sense of humor, love of life, and gregarious spirit. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
