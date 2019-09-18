|
|
William Jones
Yellville - William Vernon Jones, age 84, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in Yellville.
He was born in Flippin, AR to the late Troy and Beulah (Rose) Jones.
After graduating high school in Yellville he went on to receive his BS, in Engineering Physics at the University of Tulsa in 1963. He continued his studies and received a PhD in Physics from the University of Louisiana, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1967. He received Professor Emeritus in 1988 from the University of Louisiana. Following his career at LSU he joined NASA and for more
than 30 years he was Senior Scientist for the Suborbital Research where he performed all of the suborbital program scientist functions, with a focus on ballooning and cosmic ray research
He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Melancon (Paul) of Baton Rouge, LA, Donna Jones of Yellville and Sharon Rivet (Jim) of Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers, Lyle Jones (Bernice) of Yakima, WA and Carl Jones (Ann) of Yellville and one sister, Guyla Hudson (Jim) of Grand Junction, CO.
He is also survived by11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Other than his Parents he is preceded in death by his wife Freda (Daniel) Jones, one grandson, Huston Conner Lorio, four sisters, Ruby Ply, Lucille Hammick, Mae Clark and Ginger Mason, and two brothers, Leroy and Lloyd Jones.
A funeral service will be held 2 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville, Arkansas.
The family request in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , 108 East Sunbridge Dr. Fayetteville, AR 72703
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2019