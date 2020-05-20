|
William "Bill" Leander Ealey
Mt. Home - William "Bill" Leander Ealey, 54, of Mt. Home, Arkansas passed from this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Yellville, Arkansas. William was born May 25, 1965 to the late William Henry Ealey and Dorothy Delora (Mooney) Ealey in Springfield, Illinois.
William was retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant. William served his country during Operation Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. William loved Jesus, his family, his dogs and the outdoors. William was a member of Real Life Church in Mt. Home, Arkansas. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.
William is survived by his son, Jeremy Ealey and his wife Kristi of Mt. Home, Arkansas; daughter, Brittany Ealey of Mt. Home, Arkansas; sister, D. Sue Camfield (Steve Hofferkamp) of Springfield, Illinois; 8 grandchildren, Lana Ealey, Livia Ealey, Liam Ealey, Lexi Ealey, Linliegh Ealey, Konnor Green, Kelsey Green, and Kloie Green; many other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister (Donna Griffin).
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Real Life Church in Mt. Home, Arkansas with Bro. John Hodges officiating. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Real Life Church. Pallbearers are Troy Lamb, David Hawkins, Phillip Young, Dale Zeisset, Joey Barr, and Matt Hooyer. Honorary pallbearers are Tom Quiles and Patrick Linehan. Interment will be in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery in Gassville, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to the Centennial Bank in Mt. Home (William Ealey) in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Arkansas. Guests may sign an online registry at www.barkerfuneral.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 20 to May 21, 2020