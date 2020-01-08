William Lester "Jendras" Jendraszkiewicz



Lakeview - A Mass will be held in the spring at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church for William Lester "Jendras" Jendraszkiewicz of Lakeview, Arkansas. Burial will be at Baxter Memorial Gardens.



William, better known as Bill passed away January 4, 2020, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 82. He was born October 29, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Alex and Wilma Tomisa Jendraszkiewicz. Bill was a proud United States Army veteran. He married Susan " Sue" McCabe on December 8, 1989, in Markham, Illinois and worked as a butcher for a number of grocery chains including Town & Country locally. He lived in Mountain Home since 1999 moving from Bridgeview, Illinois. Bill enjoyed fishing and was an avid model railroader.



William is survived by his wife, Susan " Sue" Jendraszkiewicz of Mountain Home, AR; daughters, Bette Carlton and Brenda Jendraskiwicz both of Colorado; step-daughters, Deena Colson of IN, Ronna Laveille of IL and Lou Anne Johannasen of IL; brother, Michael (Sharon) Jendraszkiewicz of Bull Shoals, AR; sister, Phyliss (Carl) Stubenfoll of Bull Shoals, AR; granddaughter, Brittany Carleton and step-grandchildren, Amber (Josh) Jefferson, Jack Johannasen, Dale Marie Johnnasen, Samantha Laveille, Lindey Laveiille and Alex Laveille.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Jendras.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks or the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020