William "Bill" Michael Klemm



Mountain Home, AR - A Funeral Mass for William "Bill" Michael Klemm of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Reverend Norbert Rappold officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.



Bill passed away May 23, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. He was born November 17, 1931, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Edward and Mary Keenan Klemm. He married Patricia McCarthy on February 28, 1959, in Mountain Home. Bill was an accountant and started and owned Klemm's Accounting for 33 years. Bill was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He lived in Mountain Home off and on between 1951-1959 and then moved back permanently from Greenfield, Indiana in 1968. He was a member of the BPOE- Elk's Lodge 1714 in Mountain Home - Life Membership, Arkansas Society of Public Accountants and National Society of Public Accountants. He was a member and past president of Kiwanis. He was a former Head Usher and past President of the Parish Council at St. Peters Catholic Church where he also served as Finance Chairman over 20 years. He was an Alderman for two terms and acting Mayor of Mountain Home from January 1975 until November.



Bill is survived by his daughters, Debbie Klemm Jeter of Benton, AR, Sandi (Tom) Bolin of Ozark, MO; son, Michael (Robbie) Klemm, of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Sheri (Hall) Bentley, Josh Jeter, Briana Bolin, Brandon Bolin, Chandler and Riley Klemm; great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents , a daughter, Terri Klemm Hall, a grandson, Larry Hall, Jr., his sister, Helen Noble, and his loving wife of over 50 years, Pat.



Burial will be in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home, AR.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 24 to May 26, 2020