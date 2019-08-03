William Michael "Bill" Zimmer



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Gathering of Family and Friends for William "Bill" Michael Zimmer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held in Illinois.



Bill passed away July 27, 2019, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 77. He was born February 26, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Walter and Teresa Markovitch Zimmer. He married Lynne Hoernig on June 23, 2003, in Sitka, Alaska, and was a Metalurgical Engineer. Bill lived in Mountain Home since moving from Delavan, Wisconsin, in 2005. He was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed golfing and horses. In 2006, Bill opened Liberty Tax Service in Mountain Home.



Bill is survived by his wife, Lynne Zimmer of Mountain Home, AR; son, Scott (Diane) Zimmer of Illinois; daughter, Traci (Michael) Ehrenhofer of Illinois; brother, Robert (Sheila) Zimmer of Illinois; three step-children; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 3, 2019