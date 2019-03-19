William Milford Nordbye



Mountain Home, Arkansas - William (Bill) M. Nordbye 92, of Mountain Home passed peacefully into glory on March 15, 2019. Private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday March 19th. at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum Open-Air Chapel.



William was born March 27, 1926 in Westmont, IL the son of Milfred and Evelyn Bellerive Nordbye. He married Elinor M. Reckman in 1953 in Berwyn, IL. William worked for Victor Product of the Dana Corporation as Plant Engineer until his retirement in 1987. He and wife, Elinor moved to Mountain Home in 1988.



William was a Veteran of World War II serving with the First Marine Division at Peleliu, Okinawa and Tientsin China. He spoke about God's faithfulness to watch over him during the battles he fought in WW2, and how God has kept him all these years. He loved flying airplanes and had a passion for golf and bowling. He enjoyed helping bowlers, often giving them tips on their technique.



William was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Leonard Nordbye of Bensalem, PA and Jack Nordbye of Aurora, CO and first wife, Elinor of 57 years.



He is survived by his wife, June Nordbye whom he married in 2012, and who lovingly cared for Bill during his final days; daughter Janet A. Clement (Rodney) of Corpus Christi TX; son, Robert W. Nordbye (Keri) of Bolingbrook IL; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.