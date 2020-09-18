1/1
William "Bill" Ross
William "Bill" Ross

Gamaliel - Our community sadly lost an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, William Ross, Jr. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 while surrounded by family. He was born to William Ross, Sr. and Kathryn on May 8, 1934. He was the adoring husband to the love of his life, Carolyn, and he was the doting father to Billy Ross III, who preceded him in death in 1978. He was the brother to seven siblings; Helen, Barbara, Kay, James, John, Bonnie and Patty. He is cherished by so many friends and family, including his 29 nieces and nephews, 49 great-nieces and nephews, and 33 great-great-nieces and nephews.

Uncle Bill was everybody's uncle. Everybody who had the pleasure of meeting him will tell you that he was quick witted and had the best sense of humor, but he also was just as quick to have the most heartfelt & warm conversation. His laugh was infectious, and it will be one of the things that his family and friends will miss the most.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Mountain Home Bible Church with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
