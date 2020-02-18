William Smith



Mr. William K. "Smitty" Smith, QMC, USN, Ret., passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born October 2, 1938 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to Melvin E. and Lucille (Webb) Smith. He enlisted in the Navy on October 4, 1955 and retired on October 31, 1982. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran having served 3 tours. Among his decorations are: Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign with 4 stars, Navy Achievement Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He moved to Mountain Home in September 2000. He was a member of Moose Lodge 1953 and a lifetime member of the VFW.



Smitty is survived locally by his beloved wife Patricia M. Smith and favorite sister-in-law Connie Preder. He was preceded in death by his parents.



All services will be private. Please make memorial donations to Hospice of the Ozarks.



Crossing the Bar by Alfred, Lord Tennyson: Sunset and evening star, And one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar, When I put out to sea, But such a tide as moving seems asleep, Too full for sound and foam, When that which drew from out the boundless deep turns again home. Twilight and evening bell, And after that the dark! And may there be no sadness of farewell, When I embark; For tho' from out our bourne of Time and Place The flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have cross the bar. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020