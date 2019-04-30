Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
William Thomas "Tom" Martin


1940 - 2019
William Thomas "Tom" Martin Obituary
William Thomas "Tom" Martin

Gassville - William Thomas "Tom" Martin, age 79, of Gassville, Arkansas died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Gassville Therapy and Living Center in Gassville.

The son of Ray and Novella Haney Martin he was born February 23, 1940, in Gassville, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Baxter County.

Survivors include four brothers, Dean (Earlene) Martin, Dale (Judy) Martin, Lyle (Carol) Martin of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Ken (Nancy) Martin of Yellville, Arkansas and three sisters, Ray Ann ( Charles) Watson of Dolph, Arkansas, Lucille Williams of Gassville, Arkansas and Kathy Koskey of Cotter, Arkansas and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with Pastor Vince Daniel officiating.

Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. His nephews will serve as pall bearers.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
