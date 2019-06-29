Willis B. "Mac" McAllister



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Willis B. "Mac" McAllister of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Bill Schutte officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until the time of service. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Navy Honor Guards.



Mac passed away at his home on June 27, 2019, at 1:24 am after a long illness, at the age of 89. He was born on September 12, 1929, in Deport, Texas, to William B. and Oleta (Provence) McAllister.



He was a 20 year Navy Veteran. He retired from active duty in 1967, with the rank of Senior Chief. After retiring from the Navy, he worked as a biomedical engineering technician at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church of Mountain Home and a 52 year member of the Fleet Reserve Association.



Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Linda of Mountain Home, AR; five children, Pam (Mike) Clark of Virden, IL, David (Joni) McAllister of New Holland, IL, Diane (Rick) Gaddie of Virden, IL, John (Sarah) McAllister of San Diego, CA and Christin Liles of Mountain Home, AR; step-son, Robert Hill of Henderson, NV; chosen child, Cara Moscardelli of Springfield, IL; daughter-in-law, Rose McAllister of Joplin, MO; sister, Dixie (Robert) Melton of Galva, IL; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following charities: Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway Ste 410, Rockville, MD 20852; The Navy Seal Foundation, 1619 D Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23459; Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, P.O. Box 37410, Baltimore, MD 21298-9208; Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653; or a local .



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 29, 2019