Willis Enhelder
Mountain Home - Mr. Willis Mark Enhelder, 86, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born November 02, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Willis Conrad Enhelder and Adeline Supeter. He was a retired lithographer, a past usher at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Willis is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Patricia Enhelder; 4 children: Paul (Shari) Enhelder, Willis C. (Pamela) Enhelder, Philip Enhelder, and Rosenn (Michael) Kasper; 9 grandchildren: Brianne, Michelle, Ashley, Rachel, Michael S., Matthew, Anthony, Hannah, and Jessica, and 3 great grandchildren: Grayce, Bowie, and Ryan.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhome.com
