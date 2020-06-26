Wilma E. Morris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma E. Morris

Webb City - Wilma E. Morris, of Webb City, Missouri, passed away June 24th at the age of 88.

She was born in Baxter County, Arkansas, on February 21st of 1932 to Lily Ethel Reed and Joshua Anderson Thompson. She was raised in the hills of the Ozarks with her four sisters and loved the outdoors.

In 1953, Wilma married Oscar Morris in Mt. Home, Arkansas, and they moved to Wichita, Kansas, where Wilma worked and helped her husband obtain his degree.

In the early 1960's, they moved to Webb City, Missouri, and Wilma began work at St. John's hospital, eventually working as an administrative assistant until her retirement.

Wilma was dedicated to her family. She and Oscar, her husband of 66 years who survives her, raised two daughters, Kathy Gray (Jerry) and Karen Talbott (Drew); grandchildren Lindsay Rice (Dan), Matt Jones, Karli Godwin (Scott), Alex Talbott (Jamie) Jerrod Gray (Mary), Gordon Gray (Melissa), and Jessica Hinderliter (Frank), as well as fourteen great-grandchildren. She had four sisters: Zelda Lance, Marva Thompson, Sue Thompson, and was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Kemp. With her servant's heart, Wilma unselfishly devoted time, training, and love to her family. She loved cooking for family and friends, and her home was filled with hospitality.

All who knew Wilma knew of her love and dedication to the Church of Christ at Leawood Village. She ministered to many during her time as an elder's wife. Even when age had dimmed her memory, she could still quote scriptures.

Funeral services are at Mason-Woodard at 10:00 on Saturday, June 27th with internment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory, Joplin, Missouri.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved