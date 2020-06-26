Wilma E. Morris



Webb City - Wilma E. Morris, of Webb City, Missouri, passed away June 24th at the age of 88.



She was born in Baxter County, Arkansas, on February 21st of 1932 to Lily Ethel Reed and Joshua Anderson Thompson. She was raised in the hills of the Ozarks with her four sisters and loved the outdoors.



In 1953, Wilma married Oscar Morris in Mt. Home, Arkansas, and they moved to Wichita, Kansas, where Wilma worked and helped her husband obtain his degree.



In the early 1960's, they moved to Webb City, Missouri, and Wilma began work at St. John's hospital, eventually working as an administrative assistant until her retirement.



Wilma was dedicated to her family. She and Oscar, her husband of 66 years who survives her, raised two daughters, Kathy Gray (Jerry) and Karen Talbott (Drew); grandchildren Lindsay Rice (Dan), Matt Jones, Karli Godwin (Scott), Alex Talbott (Jamie) Jerrod Gray (Mary), Gordon Gray (Melissa), and Jessica Hinderliter (Frank), as well as fourteen great-grandchildren. She had four sisters: Zelda Lance, Marva Thompson, Sue Thompson, and was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Kemp. With her servant's heart, Wilma unselfishly devoted time, training, and love to her family. She loved cooking for family and friends, and her home was filled with hospitality.



All who knew Wilma knew of her love and dedication to the Church of Christ at Leawood Village. She ministered to many during her time as an elder's wife. Even when age had dimmed her memory, she could still quote scriptures.



Funeral services are at Mason-Woodard at 10:00 on Saturday, June 27th with internment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory, Joplin, Missouri.









