Wilma Ruth Oliver
Mountain Home - Wilma Ruth Oliver of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 8, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. She was born March 25, 1944, in Isabella, Missouri, the daughter of Clarence and Alma Hart Shockey. She married Marion Oliver July 24, 1963 in Longrun, MO. Wilma moved from Gainesville to Mountain Home in 1977. She was a homemaker and operated her own housecleaning business. Wilma loved to sew and to cook especially when she was teaching her grandchildren how to make pancakes, biscuits and gravy.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Marion of Mountain Home, AR, daughters, Sheila (Bobby) Shelley of Mountain Home, AR and Rebecca (Chris) Dinwiddie of Conway, MO; a brother, Joe (Shirley) Shockey of Gainesville, MO; a sister, Norma (Junior) Hall of Ava, MO; sister-in-law, Wilma Jean Shockey of Willow Springs, MO; grandchildren, Joshua Shelley, Matthew (Heather) Shelley, Kelsay (Alex) Dunbar, Heath Dugger, Hannah Dugger and Sarah (Hunter) Downs and 8 great grandchildren and several loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Shockey; sisters, Donna White and Erma Forrester and niece, Teresa Forrester.
A Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, AR. Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Ron Mace officiating. Burial will be in the Kirby Tucker Memorial Cemetery. Josh Shelley, Matt Shelley, Heath Dugger, Kelsay Dunbar, Sarah Downs, Hannah Dugger, Alex Dunbar and Hunter Downs as pallbearers. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guest book at www.kirbyandfamily.com
