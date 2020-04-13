|
Yolanda Paris
Mountain Home - Yolanda Roberta Paris, 81, of Mountain Home passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Mountain Home. She was born December 16, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Orlando and Virginia (Gatto) Mastrodonato. Yolanda loved fishing and spending time with her family. She is preceded in passing by her parents and late husband, Harry Frank Paris, Sr.
Yolanda is survived by, four sons, George (Esther) Manu of Elgin, Illinois, Joseph Manu of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Harry Frank (Joanna)Paris, Jr. of Addison, Illinois, Spero "Spike" (Laurie) Manu of West Chicago, Illinois; two daughters, Toni (Mark) Manu of Pine Ridge, Arkansas and Mary Jo (Michael) Zablotny of Justin, Texas; 14 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters, Sandra (Jerry) Skapyak, of Schaumburg, Illinois, Carol (Jonny) Malatia of Elgin, Illinois and Ginny (Steve) Kemper of California and a sister-in-law, Mary Wadas of East Chicago, Indiana
A service will be held at a later date at the Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Forest Park, Illinois.
