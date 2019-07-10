Yukiko "Gale" (Shibata) Marple



Bull Shoals - Yukiko "Gail" (Shibata) Marple, age 95, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas passed away June 16, 2019 at Twin Lakes Therapy and Living Center.



Yukiko ("Gail") Shibata was born in Fukuoka, Japan March 11, 1924. She was a professional seamstress; formally educated in creating beautiful kimonos. Yukiko met Raymonde Don Marple, an electrical engineer; while he was on a radar and electronics assignment in Fukuoka in the early 1950's. They dated for a year and a half, until "Don" left for his next work assignment in Anchorage, Alaska. The couple did not see each other for four years; but kept in touch with written letters and an occasional phone call. Then one day, Yukiko received a letter from Don; asking her to marry him. Don came to Japan after she accepted and the two were married September 15, 1958 in Fukuoka, on the island of Kyushu. They moved to Anchorage, Alaska; where Yukiko became known as "Gail." The couple then moved to Los Angeles, California; where their daughter Donna Gayle was born. The Marples chose Bull Shoals, Arkansas in the beautiful Ozarks for their permanent residence; wanting to raise their family in a safe place. Their son, John Glenn was born a few years later; fulfilling their hopes for a boy.



Gail stayed home many years as a housewife; dedicated to raising her children. She enjoyed cooking; baking cookies for them to enjoy after school and making home cooked meals for the family. She desired that her children obtain education and life skills; encouraging them as they grew into adulthood. Gail was very talented in needlework, creating many beautiful crewel embroidery pieces that she framed. She also worked at the Bull Shoals Community Hospital after the children were older.



Yukiko "Gail" Marple was preceded in death by her husband Don. She is survived by her son John Glenn Marple and his wife Mona of Harrison, Arkansas, Donna (Marple) Walker of Coppell, Texas, Masaaki Shibata and other extended Shibata family that reside in Japan.



Service arrangements were private; per family wishes. Please remember Yukiko "Gail" Marple in your hearts and minds, as she often said "Please don't forget me." May you have enough Hellos for the last Goodbye. Sayonara.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Summit, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 10, 2019