Yvette Bouvier
Yvette Bouvier

Mountain Home - Mrs. Yvette "Evie" Bouvier, 68, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born April 9, 1952 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Edwin "Reed" and Doris "D" Nevling.

Evie was active in her faith and was a prominent member of her community.

Mrs. Bouvier is survived by her husband, Gary Bouvier, son, Jason Kirke and wife Megan Kirke, daughter, Angela Maistrello (Kirke) and husband Walter Maistrello, sisters, Terry Jensen and Jackie Harris, brothers Ed and Jim Graham, step-children, Rick Bouvier, Scott Bouvier, and Traci Long (Bouvier), many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Yvette was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Jack Graham, sister, Rosie Lee, and step-daughter, Tammy Bouvier.

A celebration of life was held on June 27, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel.

Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Our prayers are with you.
Laurie McCoy
Friend
