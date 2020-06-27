Yvette Bouvier
Mountain Home - Mrs. Yvette "Evie" Bouvier, 68, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born April 9, 1952 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Edwin "Reed" and Doris "D" Nevling.
Evie was active in her faith and was a prominent member of her community.
Mrs. Bouvier is survived by her husband, Gary Bouvier, son, Jason Kirke and wife Megan Kirke, daughter, Angela Maistrello (Kirke) and husband Walter Maistrello, sisters, Terry Jensen and Jackie Harris, brothers Ed and Jim Graham, step-children, Rick Bouvier, Scott Bouvier, and Traci Long (Bouvier), many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Yvette was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Jack Graham, sister, Rosie Lee, and step-daughter, Tammy Bouvier.
A celebration of life was held on June 27, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel.
