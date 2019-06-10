|
|
Zelma Agnes Angelista
Gassville - Funeral Services for Zelma Agnes Angelista of Gassville, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Elroy Tesch officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time.
Zelma passed away June 7, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 86. She was born May 8, 1933, in Middletown, Illinois, the daughter of Ernest and Bessie LaRace Frakes. She married Joseph Angelista on February 6, 1958, in Pennsylvania and worked as a Housekeeper and Care Giver. She lived in Gassville since 1992, moving from Illinois.
Zelma is survived by her sons, Kenneth Poston, of Chicago, IL, Michael Voight, Steven Angelista and Ernest Voight; daughters, Cindy Hyde and Denise Trickel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother and two sisters.
Burial will be in Baxter Memorial Gardens, Mountain Home, AR.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 10, 2019