Alyssa Avery McDaniel, 20, passed away on September 15, 2019 in San Diego, CA. She was born on July 29, 1999 in Texas City, TX to David and Laurie McDaniel, and is survived by her: brother, Trenson McDaniel, and numerous family members and friends. When her nation called she answered by joining the Navy. She worked as a Master at Arms as harbor patrol for San Diego Naval Base. She was passionate about her friends, being together with the people she loved, art, and music. She loved spending time with friends and loved ones going to the beach or concerts. She was a vibrant loving soul that brightened the lives of so many people. Thank you sincerely to those that loved and cherished our daughter. Whenever Alyssa was home you all filled our house with the sounds of laughter and friendship.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 21 st at 2:00PM at Crowder Funeral Home - Webster. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:30PM at Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Dr, Seabrook, TX 77586. Interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation in Alyssa's memory may do so to Camp Hope, 9724 Derrington Rd, Houston, TX 77064.