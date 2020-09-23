Amanda June Reese was born December 22, 1959 in Freeport, Texas. She grew up in New Caney and was the owner and operator of Tuff Guy Landscaping and a consultant for Flower Power Landscaping LLC. Amanda lived in Connecticut for a short time where she met the love of her life, Karen Murray. They eventually made their home back in New Caney where Amanda enjoyed all the amazing years growing with her family. She was an avid Bass fisherman. She also liked listening to the rain while rocking on the porch with her family and pets. Amanda was also a gourmet cook , a lover of all animals and loved to celebrate life.



Amanda passed away September 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas after a short battle in the hospital from recent health issues. She is survived by her parents, Thomas & Gloria Flowers of New Caney; loving wife, Karen Murray of New Caney; amazing daughter and son-in-law Shea Eileen Murray and José Gallardo of New Caney; adopted brother, Chris Flowers of New Caney and step-sister, Lisa Price of Shepherd. Amanda was also proud to be welcoming a new grandchild in the coming new year.



A celebration of Amanda's life was held 12 Noon, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Walters Funeral Home, Centerville, Texas. Amanda was laid to rest in Stevens Cemetery in the Flo Community.



Arrangements are under the direction of Walters Funeral Home, Centerville, Texas.



