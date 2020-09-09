1/
Anna Marie Mazzu
Anna Marie Mazzu of Willis, Texas went to see the Lord on Friday, August 27, 2020. Anna Marie was known for her ready smile, her sparkling wit and her great generosity. She loved playing games, volunteering at St Vincent de Paul and spending time with friends and family. Anna Marie was a member of the Catholic Daughters and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Conroe. She is survived by her loving husband Donald Mazzu, son and daughter-in-law Randy and Michele Mazzu and grandchildren Morgan, Zoe and Silvano; son and daughter-in-law Darren and Debbie Mazzu and granddaughter Danielle; and her sister Concetta Parigi. Please join us at a mass celebrating her life Wednesday, September 9th at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 704 Old Montgomery Rd., Conroe, TX 77301.

Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
