Augusta Sumrall Cummins
1928 - 2020
Augusta Sumrall Cummins, known as Dusty to all her friends, passed away on August 31, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to so many folks all across the country. Raised in Mobile, Alabama, Dusty moved to Pasadena, Texas in 1964. After retiring from Travelers Insurance Company, she found a second career as Secretary for Richey Street Baptist Church, where she served God and the community for 15 years. She is survived by her son, Wayne Cummins; daughter, Kerry Grover and her husband, Ted; grandson, Woody Grover and wife Erica; granddaughter, Micki Taylor and husband Matt; as well as three great-grandchildren and numerous extended family. She has now reunited with her son, David Jackson Cummins, in Heaven, and will be missed here on Earth.

Published in The Bay Area Citizen from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
