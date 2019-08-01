Barbara Ann Feser, 76, a caring mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in her home in League City, Texas on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Barbara was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on January 14, 1943 to Peter and Josephine Karcheski. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Feser. She is survived by her children, Jerry Yencharis and Susan Postell; her step-children Bryan Feser, Mark Feser, and Craig Feser; her grandchild Katie Postell and her step-grandchildren Michael Feser, Shelley Feser, Lindsey Feser and Devin Feser. Barbara has resided in League City, Texas for the last 54 years. After graduating from Wilkes College with a degree in Mathematics, she moved to Texas in 1964 with her first husband, Jerome Dominic Yencharis. During this time Barbara did many things: playing bridge, traveling with her friends and family, and welcoming everyone she loved into her home and heart. Barbara began teaching Algebra at Clear Creek High School in 1982, and continued teaching until her retirement in 2005. In 1984 she earned a Master's degree in Education. She experienced great joy in helping her students to grow both academically and in life. She developed a lifelong bond with her close friends and fellow teachers, in particular the "Sassy Seven" - a group of friends that she regarded as her sisters. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7, at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, Texas from 6pm to 9pm, with a Rosary service to occur at 7pm. If you would like to remember Barbara, a funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in League City on Thursday, August 8 at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.